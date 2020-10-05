Global  
 

Rams CB Jalen Ramsey, Giants WR Golden Tate fight at midfield after game

USATODAY.com Monday, 5 October 2020
The feud between Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey and Giants receiver Golden Tate boiled over on Sunday, with the two clashing at the end of the game.
