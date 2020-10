Nikki Tamboli tries to shame Rahul Vaidya; he gets involved in her every fight in 'Bigg Boss 14' house Monday, 5 October 2020 ( 27 minutes ago )

From talking about his broken engagement to voice notes, Nikki Tamboli left no leaf unturned in shaming Rahul Vaidya 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this