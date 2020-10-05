Global  
 

Thomas Jefferson Byrd, Actor in Spike Lee Films, Is Killed in Shooting

NYTimes.com Monday, 5 October 2020 ()
The Tony-nominated actor, 70, was found by police with multiple gunshot wounds early Saturday morning.
 Acclaimed for his stage work and his roles in Spike Lee films, Thomas Jefferson Byrd has been murdered. He was 70 years old. Newser reports Byrd was found dead on Saturday at his home in Atlanta, Georgia. Police have remained quiet about the incident, but say Byrd was found with multiple bullets in...

