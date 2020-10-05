|
Fleetwood Mac's 'Dreams': Mick Fleetwood recreates viral, cranberry juice-swigging TikTok video
Monday, 5 October 2020 ()
Mick Fleetwood joined TikTok and recreated the viral video sensation for Fleetwood Mac's "Dreams," played while swigging cranberry juice.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Fleetwood Mac English-American rock band
Mick Fleetwood Joins 'Dreams' Challenge, Rolling with Cranberry JuiceMick Fleetwood's going the way of the Fleetwood Mac-loving skateboarder who went viral for cruising on "Dreams" and juice ... and it's awesome. The rock band's..
TMZ.com
Fleetwood Mac Skateboarder Got $10k in Donations, Wants New RVNathan Apodaca, the guy who went viral after posting video of him drinking juice and vibing to Fleetwood Mac on his skateboard, is feeling blessed ... he says..
TMZ.com
Mick Fleetwood British musician and actor
TikTok Video-sharing application
Teen Daughter Blabs On TikTok About Mom Kellyanne Conway's COVID-19 Status
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:35Published
Facebook, Twitter, TikTok say content wishing for Trump's death is not allowed"To be clear, Facebook is removing death threats or content targeted directly at the president that wishes him death, including comments on his posts or his page..
CBS News
TikTok competitor Triller found allegedly inflating its user numbersIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
Would-be TikTok competitor Triller has allegedly inflated its monthly active user numbers, according to a..
The Verge
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this