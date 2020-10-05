Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Fleetwood Mac's 'Dreams': Mick Fleetwood recreates viral, cranberry juice-swigging TikTok video

USATODAY.com Monday, 5 October 2020 ()
Mick Fleetwood joined TikTok and recreated the viral video sensation for Fleetwood Mac's "Dreams," played while swigging cranberry juice.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Hollywood Life - Published
News video: Kylie Jenner Daughter Stormi Consoles Her In Viral TikTok Video

Kylie Jenner Daughter Stormi Consoles Her In Viral TikTok Video 02:28

 Kylie Jenner Daughter Stormi Consoles Her In Viral TikTok Video

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Fleetwood Mac Fleetwood Mac English-American rock band

Mick Fleetwood Joins 'Dreams' Challenge, Rolling with Cranberry Juice

 Mick Fleetwood's going the way of the Fleetwood Mac-loving skateboarder who went viral for cruising on "Dreams" and juice ... and it's awesome. The rock band's..
TMZ.com

Fleetwood Mac Skateboarder Got $10k in Donations, Wants New RV

 Nathan Apodaca, the guy who went viral after posting video of him drinking juice and vibing to Fleetwood Mac on his skateboard, is feeling blessed ... he says..
TMZ.com

Mick Fleetwood Mick Fleetwood British musician and actor


TikTok TikTok Video-sharing application

Teen Daughter Blabs On TikTok About Mom Kellyanne Conway's COVID-19 Status [Video]

Teen Daughter Blabs On TikTok About Mom Kellyanne Conway's COVID-19 Status

Former White House adviser Kellyanne Conway failed to get in front of her own story on Friday. That's because her own daughter, Claudia Conway, broke the news on her TikTok account that her mother had tested positive for COVID-19. According to Business Insider, Kellyanne Conway confirmed the news in a tweet Friday. She described her symptoms as 'mild,' including a 'light cough,' and wrote she is feeling fine.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:35Published

Facebook, Twitter, TikTok say content wishing for Trump's death is not allowed

 "To be clear, Facebook is removing death threats or content targeted directly at the president that wishes him death, including comments on his posts or his page..
CBS News

TikTok competitor Triller found allegedly inflating its user numbers

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Would-be TikTok competitor Triller has allegedly inflated its monthly active user numbers, according to a..
The Verge

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Man gets blasted online for playing 'cruel' prank on girlfriend [Video]

Man gets blasted online for playing 'cruel' prank on girlfriend

A TikTok user is getting called out online for exploiting one of his girlfriend’s biggest fears, all for the sake of viral content. TikToker John Schoepf uploaded a video of what he believed to be a..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 00:57Published
TikTokers stunned when actress reveals her age: 'Wow you look amazing, how do you do it?' [Video]

TikTokers stunned when actress reveals her age: 'Wow you look amazing, how do you do it?'

An actress has gone viral for participating in a popular TikTok trend in which users reveal their actual age.On Aug. 5, Tris Marie, who starred on Paramount Network’s “Ink Masters” and the Travel..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 00:43Published
Why you should ignore dental 'hacks' on TikTok [Video]

Why you should ignore dental 'hacks' on TikTok

People have started resorting to desperate measures and taking matters into their own hands, and a number of viral videos posted on social media platform TikTok have shown users encouraging "hacks" to..

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:34Published

Related news from verified sources

TikTok Enlists Oracle to Evade Trump's Executive Order

TikTok Enlists Oracle to Evade Trump's Executive Order A proposal to avoid the banning of the popular social media app TikTok was submitted to the U.S. Treasury Department over the weekend. The plan submitted by...
E-Commerce Times

Fleetwood Mac's 'Dreams': Mick Fleetwood recreates viral, cranberry juice-swigging TikTok video

 Mick Fleetwood joined TikTok and recreated the viral video sensation for Fleetwood Mac's "Dreams," played while swigging cranberry juice.
USATODAY.com

US judge postpones Donald Trump ban on TikTok

 A federal judge on Sunday postponed a Trump administration order that would have banned the popular video sharing app TikTok from U.S. smartphone app stores...
Mid-Day Also reported by •MacRumours.comNewsy

Tweets about this