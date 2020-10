You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Watch how a woman cop helped deliver a baby at Jhansi railway station



A woman sub-inspector helped a mother deliver a baby girl at Jhansi railway station. Raj Kumari Gujjar facilitated the delivery on the platform as the woman wasn’t in a condition to go to a hospital... Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:41 Published on August 20, 2020

Tweets about this