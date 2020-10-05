California wildfires set new record with more than 1.6 million hectares of land burned
Monday, 5 October 2020 () In a year that has already brought apocalyptic skies and smothering smoke to the West Coast, California set a grim new record Sunday when officials announced that the wildfires of 2020 have now scorched a record 1.6 million hectares (four million acres) in a fire season that is far from over.
In a year that has already brought apocalyptic skies and smothering smoke to the West Coast, California set a grim new record Sunday when officials announced that the historic wildfires of 2020 have now scorched a record 4 million acres — in a fire season that is far from over.
Two mountain lion cubs were taken in by the Oakland Zoo after they lost their mother in the Zogg Fire in Northern California. The pussyfooted pair will be introduced to a male cub, Captain Cal, who was..
With a ten-year plan for sustainability, the BMW Group is underscoring its commitment to the goals of the Paris climate agreement, the main focus being on the expansion of electric mobility. Today, the..