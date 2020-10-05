Global  
 

California wildfires set new record with more than 1.6 million hectares of land burned

CBC.ca Monday, 5 October 2020 ()
In a year that has already brought apocalyptic skies and smothering smoke to the West Coast, California set a grim new record Sunday when officials announced that the wildfires of 2020 have now scorched a record 1.6 million hectares (four million acres) in a fire season that is far from over.
