California wildfires set new record with more than 1.6 million hectares of land burned Monday, 5 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

In a year that has already brought apocalyptic skies and smothering smoke to the West Coast, California set a grim new record Sunday when officials announced that the wildfires of 2020 have now scorched a record 1.6 million hectares (four million acres) in a fire season that is far from over.


