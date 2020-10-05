Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Guendouzi to leave Arsenal? Dembele set for loan move? Transfer deadline day gossip

BBC News Monday, 5 October 2020 ()
Arsenal's Guendouzi set for Hertha Berlin move, Spurs back in for Inter's Skriniar, Dembele could leave Barca on loan plus more.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Arsenal F.C. Arsenal F.C. Association football club based in Islington, London, England

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta impressed by Bukayo Saka’s maturity [Video]

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta impressed by Bukayo Saka’s maturity

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta praised the maturity of Bukayo Saka after theteenager celebrated his maiden England call-up with the opening goal inSunday’s Premier League win over Sheffield United. With nothing to separatethe sides in the opening hour, Saka nodded home his first goal of the seasonto break the deadlock.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:07Published

Impressive Arsenal inflict another loss on point-less Sheff Utd

 Arsenal score two quick-fire team goals to extend Sheffield United's point-less start to the Premier League season.
BBC News

Arsenal face Dundalk in Europa League - see the full group draw

 Arsenal, Leicester, Tottenham, Celtic and Rangers discover who they will face in the 2020-21 Europa League group stage.
BBC News

Matteo Guendouzi Matteo Guendouzi French footballer

Mikel Arteta quiet on Mesut Ozil after Carabao Cup win over Leicester [Video]

Mikel Arteta quiet on Mesut Ozil after Carabao Cup win over Leicester

Mikel Arteta suggested his Arsenal side is evolving without Mesut Ozil as theclub's highest-paid player again missed out on the squad for Wednesday'sCarabao Cup win at Leicester. The Gunners made seven changes at the King PowerStadium as a Christian Fuchs own goal and late Eddie Nketiah tap-in sealed a2-0 victory for the visitors. Despite those alterations there was still noroom in the matchday squad for either Ozil or Matteo Guendouzi, who have yetto kick a ball this season.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:04Published
Mikel Arteta offers fresh start to every Arsenal player ahead of new season [Video]

Mikel Arteta offers fresh start to every Arsenal player ahead of new season

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has told his ostracised players that they willstart the new season with a clean slate. Matteo Guendouzi did not play in thefinal 11 games of the previous campaign after an altercation with Brightonstriker Neal Maupay following defeat at the AMEX Stadium. The midfielder endedthe season training away from the senior squad, while the club’s highest-paidplayer Mesut Ozil did not kick a single ball when football resumed after thehalt caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:44Published

Ousmane Dembélé Ousmane Dembélé French footballer

Bayern in Hudson-Odoi loan talks - Saturday's gossip

 Bayern in Hudson-Odoi loan talks, Dembele has Man Utd change of heart, Pogba calls Barca forward to help move, plus more.
BBC News

Man Utd in talks for Barcelona's Dembele - Thursday's football gossip

 Manchester United open talks with Barcelona about a loan move for Dembele, Liverpool accept Sheffield United bid for Brewster, plus more.
BBC News
Dembele the hero as Lyon coach Garcia hails team spirit [Video]

Dembele the hero as Lyon coach Garcia hails team spirit

Garcia says winning tactical battle with Guardiola key to Lyon's victory

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:25Published

FC Barcelona FC Barcelona Association football club in Barcelona

Barca's Dest fails first test - keepie uppies! [Video]

Barca's Dest fails first test - keepie uppies!

Sergino Dest's first day at Barcelona goes viral after the American defender's attempted trick goes wrong during the defender's presentation.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 03:59Published
Messi has given maximum since ending transfer saga, says Koeman [Video]

Messi has given maximum since ending transfer saga, says Koeman

Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman believes Lionel Messi has been the ideal captain since deciding to stay at the club this season.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 05:28Published

Teenager Fati scores again in Barcelona win at Celta

 Ansu Fati becomes only the second 17-year-old to reach 10 La Liga goals for Barcelona as they beat Celta Vigo.
BBC News

Hertha BSC Hertha BSC sports club of Berlin in Germany


San Antonio Spurs San Antonio Spurs American professional basketball team based in San Antonio, Texas

Newcastle rescue point against Spurs after more late VAR controversy

 Newcastle rescue a injury-time point against Spurs entirely against the run of play from the penalty spot after another controversial handball decision.
BBC News
Morgan delighted with last minute Spurs move [Video]

Morgan delighted with last minute Spurs move

Morgan looking forward to playing for Spurs

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:01Published
Bale targets trophies on Spurs return [Video]

Bale targets trophies on Spurs return

Bale delighted to be back at Spurs

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:02Published

Inter Milan Inter Milan Association football club based in Milan, Italy

Ben Greenhalgh: The former Inter Milan winger playing in the FA Cup qualifying rounds

 After winning a reality TV football show, Ben Greenhalgh got to live the dream at Inter Milan and received a Champions League winners' medal - which he lost.
BBC News
Milan to face Celtic, Lille; Inter's Lukaku named Europa League player of the season [Video]

Milan to face Celtic, Lille; Inter's Lukaku named Europa League player of the season

Napoli will face Real Sociedad, AZ Alkmaar and Rijeka in Group F with AS Roma, Young Boys Bern, Cluj and CSKA Sofia in Group A.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 05:10Published

Benevento 2-5 Inter Milan: Romelu Lukaku scores twice in big win

 Romelu Lukaku scores twice as Inter Milan maintain their 100% start to the season by thrashing Benevento.
BBC News
Inter sign midfielder Vidal from Barcelona for 1 million euros [Video]

Inter sign midfielder Vidal from Barcelona for 1 million euros

Vidal joins Inter from Barcelona

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:16Published

Milan Škriniar Milan Škriniar Slovak footballer

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'Dembele on loan to Man Utd makes sense' [Video]

'Dembele on loan to Man Utd makes sense'

Ousmane Dembele to Manchester United on loan makes sense for everyone, New York Times journalist Rory Smith explains why on the Transfer Talk podcast

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:07Published
Transfer News: Gabriel Arsenal move edges closer [Video]

Transfer News: Gabriel Arsenal move edges closer

The latest news from the Emirates as Arsenal move a step closer to completing a deal for Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:38Published

Related news from verified sources

Guendouzi to leave Arsenal? Dembele set for loan move? Transfer deadline day gossip

 Arsenal's Guendouzi set for Hertha Berlin move, Spurs back in for Inter's Skriniar, Dembele could leave Barca on loan plus more.
BBC News

Inter need to improve! Conte´s warning after seven-goal Fiorentina classic

 Antonio Conte enjoyed seeing his substitutions pay off as Inter claimed a roller coaster 4-3 win over Fiorentina in Serie A, but warned championships are not won...
SoccerNews.com

Chelsea FC could sign Inter duo in swap deal for N’Golo Kante – report

 Inter Milan are ready to offer Milan Skriniar and Marcelo Brozovic in a swap deal that would see Chelsea FC midfielder N’Golo Kante head to the San Siro,...
The Sport Review Also reported by •talkSPORTSoccerNews.com

Tweets about this

_cirrus_minor_

OnFileNotWanted ⚽ Benevento 2-5 Inter Milan: Romelu Lukaku found the net in the opening minute of the game - https://t.co/9u7oPKEROZ 3 days ago

potongkelape

#WakandaForever RT @BBCSport: Romelu Lukaku scored twice as Inter Milan maintained their 100% start to the season by thrashing Benevento. Report: https://… 4 days ago

siruthP

サイルーテョP (●･▽･●)(°▽,°) RT @bet365: Achraf Hakimi's first two games for Inter Milan: v Fiorentina: Receives a through-ball from Alexis Sanchez, squares for Romelu… 4 days ago

mbe_ki

. RT @SuperSportTV: Inter Milan make it back-to-back wins in the #SerieA. Romelu Lukaku bags a brace as they score five at Benevento. https:/… 4 days ago

PunchSport

Punch Drunk Sport ⚽️ SERIE A ⚽️ Romelu Lukaku’s stunning goal return for Inter Milan continues as the striker scored a brace against… https://t.co/Jz8YFWjAhw 4 days ago