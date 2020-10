You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources As Trump Languishes At Walter Reed, Staffers Struggle To Maintain 'Strong Man' Image



Over the course of the novel coronavirus pandemic, US President Donald Trump has admitted to have knowingly downplayed the seriousness of the illness. So when Trump tested positive for COVID-19 early.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:34 Published 7 hours ago 3 GOP Congressmen Flew Commercial After Flying With Trump On Air Force One



Three Minnesota congressmen took a commercial Delta flight just two days after being on Air Force One with President Donald Trump. Business Insider reports Republican Reps. Pete Stauber, Tom Emmer, and.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:47 Published 8 hours ago Attorney General Barr Attended 'Super-Spreader' WH Event, But Won't Self-Quarantine



US Attorney General William Barr was potentially exposed to the novel coronavirus at a White House reception where attendees didn't wear masks. However, Business Insider reports Barr has refused to.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:34 Published 12 hours ago

Tweets about this