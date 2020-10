Ontario woman finds needle in her spine 16 years after giving birth Monday, 5 October 2020 ( 23 minutes ago )

A five-centimetre needle is found in a woman's spine at least 16 years after giving birth — which hospital staff failed to report at the time. Experts say with Canada's medical malpractice system stacked against patients, it's likely no one will have to take responsibility. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this