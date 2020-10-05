Global  
 

Amy Coney Barrett could influence workers' rights, other economic issues if she joins Supreme Court

USATODAY.com Monday, 5 October 2020 ()
Trump nominee Amy Coney Barrett's appointment to the Supreme Court could have an effect on union fees, workers' rights and other economic issues.
Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Published
News video: How COVID-Positive Senators Could Delay SCOTUS Confirmation

How COVID-Positive Senators Could Delay SCOTUS Confirmation 02:10

 Positive COVID for three U.S. senators could affect the Republican push to confirm a Supreme Court nomination before Election Day, reports Marielle Mohs ().WCCO 4 News At 10 - October 4, 2020

New Supreme Court Term Could End Roberts’s Dominant Role

 The possible addition of Judge Amy Coney Barrett could create “the Trump court,” pushing it rightward. Cases on the Affordable Care Act and religious..
NYTimes.com
Attorney General Barr Attended 'Super-Spreader' WH Event, But Won't Self-Quarantine [Video]

Attorney General Barr Attended 'Super-Spreader' WH Event, But Won't Self-Quarantine

US Attorney General William Barr was potentially exposed to the novel coronavirus at a White House reception where attendees didn't wear masks. However, Business Insider reports Barr has refused to self-quarantine. The September 26 reception for Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett has since been identified as a possible superspreader event. That designation came after several Republican lawmakers and White House associates announced they had tested positive for coronavirus.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:34Published

The secular left, Democrats can't impose a religious test on Amy Coney Barrett

 My husband's faith was criticized in 2017 when he was grilled by Congress. If we want diverse, quality public servants, we can't attack their faith.
USATODAY.com

Three GOP senators test positive for coronavirus

 Three Republican senators have tested positive for the coronavirus following President Trump’s positive test and hospitalization. The full Senate will not meet..
CBS News

Donald Trump, storm Delta, Supreme Court begins 2020 term: 5 things to know Monday

 President Trump could be discharged from hospital, the Supreme Court begins a new term and more news to start your Monday.
USATODAY.com

SCOTUS hearings are moving forward, despite COVID-19 diagnoses for senators. Here's what we know.

 The Senate will not go back into session until Oct. 19. But the Supreme Court hearings will continue as scheduled.
USATODAY.com

October Surprises: Revelations and roadblocks to victory

 Unexpected events occurring late in presidential campaigns have the potential to change the course of an election – and in 2020, they've gotten an early start...
CBS News

Trump leaves hospital in much criticised drive-by amid COVID-19 treatment [Video]

Trump leaves hospital in much criticised drive-by amid COVID-19 treatment

A doctor at Walter Reed Military Medical Centre, where the US president is being treated, said the move was "insanity".

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 03:25Published

Covid 19 coronavirus: Trump campaign fundraiser in spotlight

 State health officials in New Jersey have contacted more than 200 people who attended a campaign fundraiser at the Trump National Golf Course in Bedminster on..
New Zealand Herald
Opening bell: Equity indices on firm ground, IT stocks gain [Video]

Opening bell: Equity indices on firm ground, IT stocks gain

Equity benchmark indices traded firm during early hours on Monday with gains seen in Asian markets on hopes that US President Donald Trump could be discharged from hospital later in the day after responding well to COVID-19 treatment. At 10:15 am, the BSE SandP Sensex was up by 424 points or 1.09 per cent at 39,121 while the Nifty 50 gained by 120 points or 1.06 per cent at 11,537.Except for Nifty auto, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty IT moving up by 3 per cent, private bank by 2.3 per cent and metal by 2.1 per cent. Among stocks, Wipro jumped by 5.5 per cent to Rs 330.25 per share, Tata Consultancy Services by 4.2 per cent, Infosys by 3 per cent, HCL Technologies by 2.1 per cent and Tech Mahindra by 1.6 per cent.The other prominent gainers were Tata Steel, JSW Steel, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank. However, Mahindra and Mahindra, GAIL, ONGC, Asian Paints, Cipla and Bharti Airtel traded with a negative bias.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:20Published

