Moncef Slaoui Talks to Kara Swisher About the Coronavirus Vaccine and Working for Trump’s Operation Warp Speed

In-Depth: When vaccine predictions were wrong



Doctors and scientists say there are reasons to be skeptical of the timelines laid out by Operation Warp Speed based on the lessons of 2009 and 1976. Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego Duration: 03:08 Published on September 12, 2020

Tucson COVID-19 Vaccine trial about to hit 'Warp Speed'



The federal government's "Operation Warp Speed" helps speed up the Tucson portion of the COVID-19 Vaccine Trial, with the addition of a trailer. Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ Duration: 02:15 Published on August 20, 2020