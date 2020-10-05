Global  
 

Eagles seize first win of season, NFC East lead thanks to big plays from unlikely saviors

USATODAY.com Monday, 5 October 2020 ()
The Eagles found a spark in the fourth quarter to notch a big win over the 49ers and move into first place of the NFC East.
Off practice squad, Fulgham lifts injured Eagles

 Travis Fulgham, who was signed off the practice squad Saturday, caught a 42-yard touchdown to lift the Eagles over the 49ers on Sunday.
ESPN

Eagles' Malik Jackson goes viral for genius veteran move on Sunday Night Football

 Every inch counted in the Eagles' narrow win over the 49ers, and Malik Jackson wasn't leaving things up to chance. By Adam Hermann
Upworthy

