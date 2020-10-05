Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

What We Know About President Trump's Illness

NYTimes.com Monday, 5 October 2020 ()
A weekend of conflicting information suggests that President Trump’s condition might have been more serious than first acknowledged.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
News video: President Trump, First Lady test positive for COVID-19

President Trump, First Lady test positive for COVID-19

 President Donald Trump said early Friday that he and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus, a stunning announcement that plunges the country deeper into uncertainty just a month before the presidential election. Trump, who has spent much of the year downplaying the threat...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Is Trump's condition serious? Mild report contradicts aggressive treatment | Oneindia News [Video]

Is Trump's condition serious? Mild report contradicts aggressive treatment | Oneindia News

US President Donald Trump's physicians have reportedly said that he could be discharged as early as Monday US time, giving rise to speculation about the severity of Trump's illness. Trump was detected..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:24Published
Keller @ Large: Trump's Confusing Medical Updates Could Take Political Toll [Video]

Keller @ Large: Trump's Confusing Medical Updates Could Take Political Toll

President Trump's medical condition has sometimes been a tale of two stories this weekend. WBZ-TV's Jim Smith talks with Political Analyst Jon Keller.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:48Published
Our Cartoon President S03E14 [Video]

Our Cartoon President S03E14

Our Cartoon President 3x14 - Next on Episode 14 Season 3 - Promo trailer HD - Cartoon Chuck Schumer and Cartoon Nancy Pelosi trap Cartoon Joe Biden on an Amtrak train to nowhere...

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:49Published

Related news from verified sources

The nation needs the truth on President Trump’s illness
Washington Post

Mary Trump Says Trump Family Saw Illness As 'Unforgivable Weakness'

 Mary Trump, the president's niece, says illness was seen as "unacceptable" by Donald Trump and his father, Fred Trump. President Trump has been diagnosed with...
NPR

Risk factors increase Trump's odds for severe coronavirus illness

 President Trump's age, weight and gender all place him at higher risk for a more severe coronavirus illness. Dr. Jon LaPook reports.
CBS News


Tweets about this