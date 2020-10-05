India successfully flight tests indigenously developed SMART

India on Monday successfully flight-tested its indigenously developed Supersonic Missile Assisted Release of Torpedo from a test range off Odisha coast. SMART is a missile assisted release of lightweight anti-submarine torpedo system for anti-submarine warfare operations far beyond torpedo range....
