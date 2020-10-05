Global  
 

India successfully flight tests indigenously developed SMART

Hindu Monday, 5 October 2020 ()
The trial, conducted at 11.45 hrs from the APJ Abdul Kalam Island, earlier known as Wheeler Island, met all the objectives flawlessly, the sources said.
 India on Monday successfully flight-tested its indigenously developed Supersonic Missile Assisted Release of Torpedo from a test range off Odisha coast. SMART is a missile assisted release of lightweight anti-submarine torpedo system for anti-submarine warfare operations far beyond torpedo range....

