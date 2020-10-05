Global  
 

Trump COVID-19 live updates: What you may have missed from Trump's weekend at Walter Reed hospital

USATODAY.com Monday, 5 October 2020
President Trump spent the weekend at Walter Reed hospital battling COVID-19. But the few days at the hospital brought more questions than answers.
More mixed messages from doctors on President Trump's COVID-19 treatment

More mixed messages from doctors on President Trump's COVID-19 treatment

 President Trump said "I get it" when it comes to COVID-19, as he continues treatment at Walter Reed Hospital for his infection.

How President Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis could impact his campaign and the 2020 election

 CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss how President Trump's coronavirus diagnosis could affect his campaign..
Conflicting information from White House and doctors causes confusion as Trump battles COVID-19

 As President Trump heads into the fourth day of his stay at Walter Reed Medical Center, White House officials and the president's doctors try to clean up a..
Eye Opener: Questions remain about President Trump's health

 President Trump made a surprise visit to supporters outside Walter Reed Medical Center, as Democrats and others call for more transparency about his health...
NBA Players React to Trump and First Lady Testing Positive for COVID-19

NBA Players React to Trump and First Lady Testing Positive for COVID-19

It was announced Friday morning that President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, have tested positive for coronavirus.

Sunak vows to support jobs through Covid crisis

Sunak vows to support jobs through Covid crisis

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has promised to "create support and extend opportunity" to people who are struggling with employment throughout the Covid crisis". He added the pain of knowing he could not protect every job and business "grows with each passing day". Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Trump leaves hospital in much criticised drive-by amid COVID-19 treatment

Trump leaves hospital in much criticised drive-by amid COVID-19 treatment

A doctor at Walter Reed Military Medical Centre, where the US president is being treated, said the move was "insanity".

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 03:25Published
Trump announces 'surprise visit' to 'great patriots'

Trump announces 'surprise visit' to 'great patriots'

President Donald Trump has said he "learnt a lot about COVID", as he announced his "little surprise visit" to supporters outside Walter Reed hospital, where he is being treated for coronavirus.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 01:15Published
Trump makes 'surprise visit' outside hospital

Trump makes 'surprise visit' outside hospital

Doctors treating President Donald Trump for COVID-19 sent conflicting signals about the severity of his condition on Sunday, hours before the president surprised supporters gathered outside the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:50Published

Congress asks PM if he will hold 'Namaste Trump' after US President questions India's Covid numbers
IndiaTimes Also reported by •NPRWorldNewsNew Zealand Herald

Trump's Treatment Raises Questions

 Oct.04 -- President Donald Trump’s doctors have given an upbeat assessment of his condition after a series of contradictory and...
Upworthy Also reported by •NPRWorldNews

Eight things President Trump said about Covid-19

 Questions have been raised over US President Donald Trump’s attitude towards the coronavirus pandemic after he tested positive for Covid-19.
The Argus Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphNPRCBS NewsTMZ.com

