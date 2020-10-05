Trump COVID-19 live updates: What you may have missed from Trump's weekend at Walter Reed hospital

Sunak vows to support jobs through Covid crisis



Chancellor Rishi Sunak has promised to "create support and extend opportunity" to people who are struggling with employment throughout the Covid crisis". He added the pain of knowing he could not protect every job and business "grows with each passing day".

