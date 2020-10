Jose Hurtado "Making the Monsters of ‘Lovecraft Country’" by BY REGGIE UGWU via NYT https://t.co/TpxSHYBDI7 42 minutes ago AA Designz "Making the Monsters of ‘Lovecraft Country’" by BY REGGIE UGWU via NYT https://t.co/8v3zJOjQxs 44 minutes ago Wayne Lipinsky "Making the Monsters of ‘Lovecraft Country’" by Reggie Ugwu via NYT https://t.co/ucqwALfiIz 44 minutes ago Pehal News Making the Monsters of ‘Lovecraft Country’ https://t.co/Nnf8p9VaQZ 47 minutes ago Diana Naranjo Music "Making the Monsters of ‘Lovecraft Country’" by BY REGGIE UGWU via NYT https://t.co/FJiwIGcNKq https://t.co/rPkzV2F7IR 57 minutes ago Vanessa_FMX RT @FMX_Conference: Meet the head of CG @Framestore and VFX Supervisor for LOVECRAFT COUNTRY Grant Walker together with VFX Producer Stephe… 1 hour ago Alphonse Hinz "Making the Monsters of ‘Lovecraft Country’" by Reggie Ugwu via NYT https://t.co/ArDVU1rXc0 2 hours ago Melanie Warrick Lovecraft Country is really making me root for the monsters. But not the little girls with the nails and yellow e… https://t.co/8Q3iEsQWi6 10 hours ago