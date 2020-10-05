Coronavirus: WHO estimates 10% of global population infected with COVID-19
Monday, 5 October 2020 () Roughly one in 10 people across the globe may have already been infected with the novel coronavirus. The estimate from the WHO comes as it predicts "a difficult period" lies ahead.
TOTALLY UNDER CONTROL movie trailer HD - Coronavirus Pandemic Documentary - Plot synopsis: On January 20th, 2020 the US and South Korea both discovered their first cases of COVID-19. However, 9 months later, the novel Coronavirus has claimed the lives of over 200,000 Americans and caused staggering...
Looking to put your skills to use to fight the pandemic? Consider joining The Global Hack, a virtual hackathon designed to rapidly develop solutions to the coronavirus crisis. Designer and technologist..