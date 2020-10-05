Global  
 

Coronavirus: WHO estimates 10% of global population infected with COVID-19

Deutsche Welle Monday, 5 October 2020 ()
Roughly one in 10 people across the globe may have already been infected with the novel coronavirus. The estimate from the WHO comes as it predicts "a difficult period" lies ahead.
