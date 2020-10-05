Global
England cricketer Ian Botham introduced to House of Lords
England cricketer Ian Botham introduced to House of Lords
Monday, 5 October 2020 (
24 minutes ago
)
Sir Ian Botham takes his seat in the House of Lords where he will sit as a cross bencher.
