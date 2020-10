You Might Like

Related news from verified sources World Karting Championship erupts into mass brawl after bumper thrown at car Calls have been made for Luca Corberi to be banned after his reckless actions resulted in a mass brawl, which his father got involved in too, during this...

Daily Star 45 minutes ago



Kart Driver Luca Corberi Throws Bumper at Rival During FIA Championship Race The strangest scene played out at the FIA World Karting Championship at South Garda Karting Circuit in Lonato, Italy, on Sunday, when driver Luca Corberi threw...

autoevolution 6 hours ago





Tweets about this