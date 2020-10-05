Global  
 

McDonald's celebrity menu collaboration: J Balvin Meal available for a limited time, following Travis Scott Meal

USATODAY.com Monday, 5 October 2020 ()
McDonald's new celebrity collaboration is with musician J Balvin. The J Balvin Meal will be available through Nov. 1 following the Travis Scott Meal.
McDonald's introduces new celebrity collaboration meal with J Balvin

McDonald's introduces new celebrity collaboration meal with J Balvin

 You could get a free McFlurry when you order the new J Balvin meal at McDonald's.

McDonald's introduces new celebrity collaboration meal with J Balvin

 You could get a free McFlurry when you order the new J Balvin meal at McDonald's.
