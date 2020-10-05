Global  
 

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany tests positive for COVID

USATODAY.com Monday, 5 October 2020 ()
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany tested positive for COVID, she disclosed on Twitter, the latest high-profile Trump aide to do so.
 White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said on Friday that President Donald Trump got his positive COVID-19 test result on Thursday night and "within an hour, we put out that information to the American people."

Covid 19 coronavirus: What we know, and what we don't, about Trump's diagnosis

 There are many unanswered questions surrounding President Donald Trump's Covid-19 diagnosis and treatment. White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said he..
New Zealand Herald
U.S. President Donald Trump departed the White House on Friday after being diagnosed with the coronavirus for monitoring at Walter Reed Medical Center as a precautionary measure, Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said.

COVID-positive Trump to spend a few days in hospital on doctor recommendations

 President Donald Trump will be taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Friday evening to be treated for COVID-19, the White House press..
WorldNews

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has accidentally referred to the SNP politician at the centre of a Covid scandal as 'Margaret Covid', for the second time. Ms Sturgeon initially made the mistake during Friday's presser when discusing Margaret Ferrier, who has been criticised for travelling from Glasgow to London with Covid. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Former Florida State coach Bobby Bowden tests positive for COVID-19

 Former Florida State college football coach Bobby Bowden has tested positive for COVID-19. Bowden won two national titles with the Seminoles.
USATODAY.com

Gay men takeover #ProudBoys on Twitter after Trump mentions far-right group the Proud Boys

 Gay men are reclaiming #ProudBoys on Twitter after Trump encouraged the Proud Boys to "stand back and stand by" at the first presidential debate.
 
USATODAY.com

Age of distrust: Surge in social media posts doubting truth of Trump's COVID diagnosis

 A Cornell University study found 38% of online posts and articles containing coronavirus misinformation included references to President Donald Trump. After the..
CBS News

Shadow Chief Secretary to the Treasury, Bridget Phillipson, says the government's handling of the Covid test and trace system has been "characterised by incompetence". She called on Health Secretary..

President Trump is again waking up inside a Maryland military hospital, as he continues his treatment for the coronavirus. (4:11)WCCO This Morning - Oct. 5, 2020

A prayer vigil was held on Sunday evening for President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump by the Indian American community to wish them a speedy recovery. His supporters not only gathered outside the..

Covid: Who Trump has been in contact before his diagnosis

 President Donald Trump attended multiple large events in the days before his coronavirus diagnosis.
BBC News Also reported by •NYTimes.comNewsy

Covid: What would happen if Trump became too ill to be president?

 What happens if President Trump becomes incapacitated and how would it affect the election?
BBC News

Twitter to remove tweets wishing for Trump's death from Covid

 Trump has been admitted to the nation's premier military hospital in Washington for several days.
Khaleej Times


