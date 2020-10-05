|
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany tests positive for COVID
Monday, 5 October 2020 ()
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany tested positive for COVID, she disclosed on Twitter, the latest high-profile Trump aide to do so.
