ESPN analyst, ex-Lions quarterback Dan Orlovsky blasts Matt Patricia's comments: 'It's a bunch of trash'

Study: COVID Infections May Now Be Less Severe



According to Business Insider, new research from Wayne State University in Detroit found that the average viral load among COVID patients declined from April to June. That finding also coincided with a trend of infections getting less severe over time. This may mean that taking precautions, like mask wearing and/or social distancing helps to decrease exposure to the virus.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:34 Published on January 1, 1970