Bay Area Armenians March Across Golden Gate Bridge to Condemn Azerbaijan Hostilities



Hundreds marched on the Golden Gate Bridge Saturday to protest escalating violence against Armenians in the Caucasus. Devin Fehely reports. (10-10-20) Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 02:19 Published 21 hours ago

