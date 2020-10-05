Global  
 

Led Zeppelin wins copyright battle after U.S. Supreme Court declines to hear case

USATODAY.com Monday, 5 October 2020 ()
On Monday, the Supreme Court refused to hear the copyright case over Led Zeppelin's "Stairway to Heaven," marking a precedent-setting win.
