IRS extends deadline to register for a stimulus check, giving millions more time to get Economic Impact Payments

USATODAY.com Monday, 5 October 2020 ()
Still waiting on a stimulus check? The IRS said the new deadline to register for an Economic Impact Payment is Nov. 21, a move from Oct. 15.
News video: IRS Extends Deadline To Register For Stimulus Check; Over 110K Minnesotans May Still Be Eligible

IRS Extends Deadline To Register For Stimulus Check; Over 110K Minnesotans May Still Be Eligible

 Minnesota revenue officials say over 100,000 people in the state may be eligible for an economic impact payment, but have not received it. Now, the deadline for registering has been extended. Katie Johnston reports.

IRS extends deadline to register for federal stimulus check

 Tax agency is providing an additional five weeks for people who may have missed out on the $1,200 payouts.
