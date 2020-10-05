|
IRS extends deadline to register for a stimulus check, giving millions more time to get Economic Impact Payments
Monday, 5 October 2020 ()
Still waiting on a stimulus check? The IRS said the new deadline to register for an Economic Impact Payment is Nov. 21, a move from Oct. 15.
|
|
|
