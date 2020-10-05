Global  
 

How sick is the president? Trump latest commander-in-chief to downplay medical troubles

Monday, 5 October 2020
President Donald Trump is not being entirely transparent about his health as Americans are already deciding whether to reelect him.
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: President Trump remains at Walter Reed Medical Center Sunday

President Trump remains at Walter Reed Medical Center Sunday 02:47

 President Donald Trump remains at Walter Reed Medical Center this morning fighting COVID-19. The White House physician says he is "cautiously optimistic" about the president's health, but adds he is "not out of the woods yet." Meanwhile, a growing number of the president's aides have tested positive....

Trump returns to White House, removes mask [Video]

Trump returns to White House, removes mask

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday returned to the White House following his hospital stay at the Walter Reed Medical Center, walked up the staircase of the South Portico and removed his mask before saluting Marine One.

Special Report: Trump returns to the White House after testing positive for coronavirus

 President Trump, just days after testing positive for the coronavirus and receiving treatment at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, has returned to..
A visual guide to President Donald Trump's COVID-19 treatment

 Experimental drugs, conflicting accounts, and a controversial drive by. We break down the unfolding saga.
20,000 empty chairs outside White House commemorate 200,000 lives lost to COVID-19

 For the first National COVID-19 Remembrance Day on Sunday, 20,000 empty chairs were set up on the Ellipse outside the White House - each one representing 10..
Trump Leaving Hospital, Tells Americans 'Don't Be Afraid of COVID'

 President Trump says he's getting ready to leave the hospital, and is even telling Americans there's no reason to be afraid of COVID-19 ... despite the fact he..
Mixed messages on Trump's health add uncertainty

 President Donald Trump says he's leaving the hospital days after testing positive for the coronavirus, but contradictory statements about his health are keeping..
President Trump Feeling 'Really Good' After 3 Days At Walter Reed Medical Center [Video]

President Trump Feeling 'Really Good' After 3 Days At Walter Reed Medical Center

President Trump tweeted Monday afternoon that he's "feeling really good" and was going to leave Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. KDKA's Meghan Schiller talks with a leading infectious..

Ask Dr. Nandi: President Trump is getting an 'unprecedented' mix of COVID-19 treatments. That puts him on the cutting edge of co [Video]

Ask Dr. Nandi: President Trump is getting an 'unprecedented' mix of COVID-19 treatments. That puts him on the cutting edge of co

President Trump has received an unprecedented mix of COVID-19 treatments in the hopes of warding off severe infection and shortening the length of time that he’s sick.

FGCU medical expert on COVID treatment President Trump is receiving [Video]

FGCU medical expert on COVID treatment President Trump is receiving

We ask a medical expert about the steroid President Trump received over the weekend, along with how they are monitoring his oxygen levels.

Biden reluctant to comment on Trump's health

 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is declining to comment on President Donald Trump's drive outside of Walter Reed to greet supporters. "I'm not going to...
Pres. Trump And COVID-19: Could Treatments Impact Brain Function?

Pres. Trump And COVID-19: Could Treatments Impact Brain Function? Watch VideoMany questions remain about President Donald Trump's health and his case of COVID-19. To date, his doctors have said he’s gotten supplemental oxygen...
Oil Prices Soar As Trump’s Condition Improves

 Oil prices skyrocketed on Monday morning as U.S. President Donald Trump’s health appears to have improved after testing positive for the coronavirus on...
