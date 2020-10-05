Global  
 

As Coronavirus Invades West Wing, White House Reporters Face Heightened Risks

NYTimes.com Monday, 5 October 2020 ()
At least three correspondents have tested positive for the coronavirus, along with the press secretary and two of her deputies.
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Trump Hospitalized For COVID-19

Trump Hospitalized For COVID-19 00:35

 A feverish, fatigued, and coughing US President Donald Trump will be admitted to Maryland's Walter Reed Medical Center on Friday. The president announced that he and first lady Melania tested positive for the coronavirus early Friday morning. Business Insider reports the White House said Friday...

3 GOP Congressmen Flew Commercial After Flying With Trump On Air Force One [Video]

3 GOP Congressmen Flew Commercial After Flying With Trump On Air Force One

Three Minnesota congressmen took a commercial Delta flight just two days after being on Air Force One with President Donald Trump. Business Insider reports Republican Reps. Pete Stauber, Tom Emmer, and..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:47Published
Ivanka And Jared Test Negative After Many Trump Insiders Test Positive [Video]

Ivanka And Jared Test Negative After Many Trump Insiders Test Positive

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have contracted the coronavirus. The first couple are quarantining. His daughter, Ivanka, and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, both of whom are senior..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:39Published
'Show Me State' Governor Got Shown By COVID-19 [Video]

'Show Me State' Governor Got Shown By COVID-19

Missouri Republican Gov. Mike Parsons is big on personal responsibility, and isn't a fan of wearing masks to prevent contracting or spreading COVID-19. Parson also has rejected a push from some within..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:34Published

White House Press Faces Risks as Coronavirus Invades West Wing

 At least three correspondents have tested positive for the coronavirus, along with the press secretary and two of her deputies.
NYTimes.com

Covid 19 coronavirus: 'The White House will have more cases than New Zealand', Anthony Scaramucci says

Covid 19 coronavirus: 'The White House will have more cases than New Zealand', Anthony Scaramucci says Former Trump official Anthony Scaramucci has told CNN the White House is on the way to having more cases of coronavirus than New Zealand."You are going to come...
New Zealand Herald

Covid 19 coronavirus: Cavalier White House approach to Covid-19 catches up to Trump

Covid 19 coronavirus: Cavalier White House approach to Covid-19 catches up to Trump Masks were rarely spotted in the West Wing.Crowds of people gathered shoulder to shoulder on the White House South Lawn. And Air Force One streaked across the...
New Zealand Herald


