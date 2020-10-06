|
'Ain't nobody better': Carlos Correa burnishes postseason cred as Astros blast A's 10-5 in ALDS opener
Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ()
The Astros and Athletics traded homers in Game 1 of the American League Division Series with Houston emerging with an 10-5 victory.
Carlos Correa Puerto Rican baseball player
Houston Astros Baseball team and Major League Baseball franchise in Houston, Texas, United States
American League Division Series Major League Baseball series to determine which two teams from the American League will advance to the American League Championship Series
Houston Largest city in Texas
Oakland Athletics Baseball team and Major League Baseball franchise in Oakland, California, United States
