Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Ain't nobody better': Carlos Correa burnishes postseason cred as Astros blast A's 10-5 in ALDS opener

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ()
The Astros and Athletics traded homers in Game 1 of the American League Division Series with Houston emerging with an 10-5 victory.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Carlos Correa Carlos Correa Puerto Rican baseball player


Houston Astros Houston Astros Baseball team and Major League Baseball franchise in Houston, Texas, United States

MLB playoffs live updates: Astros hand Twins their 17th consecutive postseason loss

 Major League Baseball's expanded postseason gets underway Tuesday with four AL contests including Game 1 of the Yankees-Indians series.
USATODAY.com

American League Division Series Major League Baseball series to determine which two teams from the American League will advance to the American League Championship Series

Athletics outlast White Sox in winner-take-all Game 3 to reach ALDS

 Oakland had suffered nine consecutive losses in winner-take-all games dating back to 2000.
USATODAY.com

Yankees storm back to complete sweep of Indians, advance to ALDS

 The Yankees and Indians went back and forth all night, with New York ultimately scoring two in the ninth inning to finish off the sweep.
USATODAY.com

Houston Houston Largest city in Texas

Stairwell Collapse in Houston Leaves 3 Workers Dead, 1 Injured

 The 15-story building had been inspected hours before the accident.
NYTimes.com

3 dead in Texas after partial building collapse

 Fire officials say three workers were killed and one was injured during a partial collapse of a high-rise building under construction in Houston. (Oct...
USATODAY.com

County clerk: Texas gov.'s order suppresses voters

 The clerk for the Texas county that includes Houston says Gov. Greg Abbott's move to restrict the number of drop-off sites for mail-in ballots is an intentional..
USATODAY.com
'I want to be prepared': gun sales spike in Texas [Video]

'I want to be prepared': gun sales spike in Texas

Civil unrest and the upcoming presidential election have Texans, like Teanna Walker, a retired marine, scrambling for ammunition and guns. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:08Published

Oakland Athletics Oakland Athletics Baseball team and Major League Baseball franchise in Oakland, California, United States

Oakland A's Coach Ryan Christenson Apologises for Anti-Semitic Gesture [Video]

Oakland A's Coach Ryan Christenson Apologises for Anti-Semitic Gesture

Christenson, the team's bench coach, made an apparent "Nazi salute" after Oakland's 6-4 win over the Texas Rangers.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:10Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this