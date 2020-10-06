Coronavirus | White House nixes tougher FDA guidelines on vaccine approval

Back at White House, Trump says don't fear COVID



[NFA] President Donald Trump told Americans "to get out there" and not fear COVID-19 as he returned to the White House on Monday after a three-night hospital stay to be treated for the virus and.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:52 Published 2 hours ago

Donald Trump leaves hospital after coronavirus treatment



*Quality as incoming* Donald Trump has walked out of the military hospital where he received an unprecedented level of care for Covid-19 for three days, saying that despite his illness the nation.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:22 Published 3 hours ago