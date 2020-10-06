Global  
 

Coronavirus | White House nixes tougher FDA guidelines on vaccine approval

Hindu Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ()
A senior administration confirmed the move Monday evening, saying the White House believed there was no clinical or medical reason to add additional screening protocols.
