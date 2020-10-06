|
|
|
Coronavirus | White House nixes tougher FDA guidelines on vaccine approval
Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ()
A senior administration confirmed the move Monday evening, saying the White House believed there was no clinical or medical reason to add additional screening protocols.
|
|
|
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
COVID Outbreak At The White House 03:11
CBS4's Skyler Henry reports the president is scheduled to return to the White House after being hospitalized with the virus.
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|