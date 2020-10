NEET Result 2020: OMR answer sheets, recorded responses released on ntaneet.nic.in Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ( 36 minutes ago )

The NEET 2020 Candidate Response and OMR Answer Sheets can be downloaded via the candidate login portal which is available on ntaneet.nic.in. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this