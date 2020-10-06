MI vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals best XI - MI vs RR LIVE at 7:30 PM

Video Credit: ANI - Published 2 days ago IPL 2020: Will work to minimise errors, says RR Head Coach after losing to RCB 01:05 Rajasthan Royals Head Coach Andrew McDonald on October 03 said that players are putting in their best efforts, and the team will work to minimise the errors. "The biggest thing for me is that the players are putting in their best. Sometimes there are errors but we got to work on minimising those...