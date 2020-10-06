Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The world is a long, long way from running out of gold

The Age Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ()
The best reason for investing in gold is still that it provides diversification to an investment portfolio - not that the world doesn't have enough of it.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Ancient Galapagos tortoises clash in a turf war over grazing rights [Video]

Ancient Galapagos tortoises clash in a turf war over grazing rights

Galapagos tortoises are among the longest living animals on earth. Capable of living more than 200 years, these ancient beasts could be old enough to have been present when Charles Darwin made his..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:48Published
A P.T smashes WR for most chin-ups in 24 hours in memory of late brother - managing a whopping 5,340 [Video]

A P.T smashes WR for most chin-ups in 24 hours in memory of late brother - managing a whopping 5,340

A super-fit personal trainer has smashed the world record for most chin-ups done in 24 hours - managing a whopping 5,340.Idai Makaya, 46, took on the "intense" endurance challenge last week, hoisting..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 02:36Published
Crumbs movie [Video]

Crumbs movie

Crumbs movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: The first feature film by director Miguel Llansó (Jesus Shows You the Way to the Highway), Crumbs is a surreal, romantic, post-apocalyptic adventure set..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:18Published

Tweets about this