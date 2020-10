Jannik Sinner’s First Sport Was Skiing. It’s Helped Him Play Fearlessly in Tennis. Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ( 18 minutes ago )

Sinner, 19, has caught the attention of the tennis world with his quick ascent up the singles rankings. His next test is Rafael Nadal at the French Open. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Smashground Sports "Jannik Sinner’s First Sport Was Skiing. It’s Helped Him Play Fearlessly in Tennis." by BY BEN ROTHENBERG via NYT N… https://t.co/YipEPxnsV8 5 minutes ago Pehal News Jannik Sinner’s First Sport Was Skiing. It’s Helped Him Play Fearlessly in Tennis. https://t.co/11iTO44DMx 9 minutes ago Ben Thompson Rafael Nadal v. Jannik Sinner 🔜🎾 The 12 time #RolandGarros champion 🏆 will play against the most exciting young p… https://t.co/3iWYhif3la 2 days ago