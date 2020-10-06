Global  
 

Kellyanne Conway's teen daughter says president is 'doing badly' after coronavirus infection

SBS Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ()
Claudia Conway, the daughter of former adviser Kellyanne Conway, told fans on TikTok that the president's claims of good health were "ridiculous".
