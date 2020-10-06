Global  
 

Robert Tonyan's three touchdowns lift Green Bay Packers to win over Atlanta Falcons and 4-0 start

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ()
With Pro Bowl receiver Davante Adams out, Packers QB Aaron Rodgers found a new favorite target in tight end Robert Tonyan in a win over the Falcons.
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Robert Tonyan Robert Tonyan American football tight end


Aaron Rodgers Aaron Rodgers American football quarterback


Davante Adams Davante Adams American football wide receiver


Atlanta Falcons Atlanta Falcons National Football League franchise in Atlanta, Georgia

Green Bay Packers Green Bay Packers National Football League franchise in Green Bay, Wisconsin

Pro Bowl Pro Bowl All-star game of the National Football League (NFL)

