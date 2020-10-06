'Don't be afraid,' Trump urges upon return to White House following COVID-19 hospitalisation

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 'We Dropped Our Guard': Local Doctor Says White House Outbreak Worsened By Lack Of Face Masks



Most of those who have recently tested positive were in attendance at what has now been called a super spreader event at the White House Rose Garden, even though outdoor events are thought to be lower.. Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA Duration: 02:26 Published 5 hours ago Donald Trump returns to White House after hospital admission for Covid-19



US President Donald Trump staged a dramatic return to the White House afterleaving the military hospital where he had been receiving an unprecedentedlevel of care for Covid-19. He immediately ignited a.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:19 Published 5 hours ago Back at White House, Trump says don't fear COVID



[NFA] President Donald Trump told Americans "to get out there" and not fear COVID-19 as he returned to the White House on Monday after a three-night hospital stay to be treated for the virus and.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:52 Published 5 hours ago

Related news from verified sources 'Don't be afraid of it:' Donald Trump talks COVID-19 on video after return to White House Trump issued a similar message in an afternoon tweet, drawing criticism from people who said he was being too nonchalant about the virus.

USATODAY.com 6 hours ago





Tweets about this