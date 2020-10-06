Global  
 

'Don't be afraid,' Trump urges upon return to White House following COVID-19 hospitalisation

euronews Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ()
Donald Trump has made a dramatic arrival at the White House, where he will have round-the-clock care for his case of coronavirus.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Trump returns to White House, removes mask

Trump returns to White House, removes mask 01:47

 U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday returned to the White House following his hospital stay at the Walter Reed Medical Center, walked up the staircase of the South Portico and removed his mask before saluting Marine One.

