Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

‘GLOW’ season 4 cancelled by Netflix due to COVID-19

Hindu Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ()
The show, starring Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin and Marc Maron, was renewed for its final season last year and had started production in February
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Blood of Zeus Season 1 [Video]

Blood of Zeus Season 1

Blood of Zeus Season 1 - Official Trailer - Netflix - Plot synopsis: In a brewing war between the gods of Olympus and the titans, Heron, a commoner living on the outskirts of ancient Greece, becomes..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:53Published
Lily Colins Teaches You British Slang [Video]

Lily Colins Teaches You British Slang

Lily Collins schools us in British slang. From "tinkle on the blower" to "lurgy," Lily will leave you saying "why aye" after this episode of Slang School. Catch Lily in her new show “Emily in..

Credit: Vanity Fair     Duration: 09:25Published
Paranormal Season 1 [Video]

Paranormal Season 1

Paranormal Season 1 - Official Teaser Trailer HD - Netflix - Plot synopsis: In the 1960s, hematologist Dr. Refaat Ismail unwillingly becomes a go-to guy for paranormal investigations. Based on the..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:13Published

Related news from verified sources

Netflix cancels 'GLOW' before final season due to coronavirus; creators tell fans 'please vote'

 The Netflix series "GLOW" has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, despite starting production on its fourth and final season in February.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •FOXNews.com

Alison Brie & 'GLOW' Stars React to the Show's Abrupt Cancellation Due to COVID-19

 Alison Brie and her co-stars from the Netflix series GLOW are reacting to the news that the show has been canceled. The comedy series had already begun...
Just Jared

‘GLOW’ Stars Alison Brie, Marc Maron And More React To Netflix Series Cancellation

 Netflix announced Monday that it has cancelled its wrestling comedy GLOW, reversing the series’ fourth season renewal. Creators LIz...
Upworthy


Tweets about this