You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Alexei Navalny: Kremlin critic recovers speech and movement after poisoning



In video posted on Instagram, Alexei Navalny, who was poisoned with Novichok, can be seen up and about and walking down stairs in the Berlin hospital where he is being treated. Credit: Euronews English Duration: 01:02 Published 2 weeks ago Navalny was 'poisoned' at hotel, not airport



Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was poisoned by a bottle of water in his hotel room in the Siberian city of Tomsk, not at the airport as previously thought, his team said alongside a video posted on.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:43 Published 3 weeks ago Putin critic Navalny out of coma: Berlin hospital



Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has been removed from a medically induced coma and is responding to speech, Berlin's Charite hospital said in a statement on Monday. Francis Maguire reports. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 00:55 Published on September 7, 2020

Tweets about this