John McAfee Arrested in Spain, and U.S. Seeks Extradition

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ()
The U.S. authorities accused the former antivirus impresario of evading taxes and said his extradition to American soil was pending.
 Larger-than-life cybersecurity executive John McAfee is facing federal charges of tax evasion. Business Insider reports the US Justice Department filed an indictment against McAfee in June of 2020. It was unsealed on Monday. The indictment alleges McAfee evaded filing his US tax returns from 2014 to...

