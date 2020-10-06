Global  
 

Biden on the trail, Hurricane Delta, NYC closes some schools: 5 things to know Tuesday

Tuesday, 6 October 2020
Joe Biden stays on the campaign trail while President Trump recuperates, Hurricane Delta forms and more news you need to know Tuesday.
Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Biden slams Trump over reassuring remarks on Covid-19 [Video]

Biden slams Trump over reassuring remarks on Covid-19

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 00:47Published
US election polls: Biden holds nine-point lead over Trump [Video]

US election polls: Biden holds nine-point lead over Trump

A look at the seven-day rolling average of the approval rating of USPresidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump, courtesy ofRealClearPolitics.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:37Published

US election 2020: Biden and Harris to debate behind plexiglass

 Strict safety measures will be in place for when the vice-presidential candidates go head-to-head.
BBC News

Trump and Biden campaigns take different approaches following president's diagnosis

 President Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis has changed the presidential election with just a month to go before Election Day. Joe Biden continues to criticize Mr...
CBS News

New York City New York City Largest city in the United States

Workers rescued from collapsed scaffold in NYC [Video]

Workers rescued from collapsed scaffold in NYC

Two workers were rescued after scaffolding collapsed in New York City onMonday morning. The New York Fire Department said 911 calls at around 9.10amreported that two workers were hanging from dangling scaffolding on a buildingin Lower Manhattan, according to WABC-TV. Aerial video from the televisionstation showed the scaffold hanging with one side angled down from the side ofthe building, with rescue crews on the street and on a platform.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:55Published

NYC targets virus uptick areas with restrictions

 New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is aiming new virus restrictions at neighborhoods home to the city's large Orthodox Jewish community. Cuomo says its an attempt to..
USATODAY.com

Hospital CEO says NYC is better prepared for a second wave

 New York City is dealing with a rise in coronavirus "hot spots," with several zip codes in the city experiencing a spike in new cases. Dr. Steven Corwin, CEO of..
CBS News

NY gov. announces crackdown on COVID restrictions

 New York's governor says the state will close some schools and take over enforcement of social distancing rules in parts of New York City after a spike in..
USATODAY.com

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

'Don't be afraid,' Trump urges upon return to White House following COVID-19 hospitalisation [Video]

'Don't be afraid,' Trump urges upon return to White House following COVID-19 hospitalisation

Donald Trump has made a dramatic arrival at the White House, where he will have round-the-clock care for his case of coronavirus.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 03:37Published

I can't feel compassion for Trump. His own arrogant negligence gave him COVID-19.

 I reserve my compassion for others who died: health care workers, my sister's best friend, people in empty hospital rooms saying goodbyes on an iPad.
USATODAY.com
Donald Trump returns to White House following hospital treatment for Covid-19 [Video]

Donald Trump returns to White House following hospital treatment for Covid-19

President Donald Trump walked up the steps of the White House, took off hismask and saluted Marine One after being discharged from the Walter ReedNational Military Medical Centre on Monday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:37Published

'Don't be afraid of COVID-19': Donald Trump returns to White House, removes mask

 US President *Donald Trump* has returned to the White House after 72 hours of treatment at a military hospital to face a campaign upended by his COVID-19...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Zee NewsRTTNewsNaturalNews.comDNA

The New American ‘Cold-Civil-War’: Looking Beyond The Biden-Trump Debate – OpEd

The New American ‘Cold-Civil-War’: Looking Beyond The Biden-Trump Debate – OpEd Watching the Trump-Biden debate that night was quite an experience I had expected to be immersed in. Though a serious ritual of American democracy it is, my...
Eurasia Review

Trump's spokesperson latest in inner circle to test COVID positive

 US President Donald Trump's spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany on Monday became the latest person in his inner circle to test positive for Covid-19. McEnany...
Mid-Day


