Biden on the trail, Hurricane Delta, NYC closes some schools: 5 things to know Tuesday

Workers rescued from collapsed scaffold in NYC



Two workers were rescued after scaffolding collapsed in New York City onMonday morning. The New York Fire Department said 911 calls at around 9.10amreported that two workers were hanging from dangling scaffolding on a buildingin Lower Manhattan, according to WABC-TV. Aerial video from the televisionstation showed the scaffold hanging with one side angled down from the side ofthe building, with rescue crews on the street and on a platform.

