Biden on the trail, Hurricane Delta, NYC closes some schools: 5 things to know Tuesday
Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ()
Joe Biden stays on the campaign trail while President Trump recuperates, Hurricane Delta forms and more news you need to know Tuesday.
Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee
Biden slams Trump over reassuring remarks on Covid-19
Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 00:47Published
US election polls: Biden holds nine-point lead over Trump
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:37Published
US election 2020: Biden and Harris to debate behind plexiglassStrict safety measures will be in place for when the vice-presidential candidates go head-to-head.
BBC News
Trump and Biden campaigns take different approaches following president's diagnosisPresident Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis has changed the presidential election with just a month to go before Election Day. Joe Biden continues to criticize Mr...
CBS News
New York City Largest city in the United States
Workers rescued from collapsed scaffold in NYC
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:55Published
NYC targets virus uptick areas with restrictionsNew York Governor Andrew Cuomo is aiming new virus restrictions at neighborhoods home to the city's large Orthodox Jewish community. Cuomo says its an attempt to..
USATODAY.com
Hospital CEO says NYC is better prepared for a second waveNew York City is dealing with a rise in coronavirus "hot spots," with several zip codes in the city experiencing a spike in new cases. Dr. Steven Corwin, CEO of..
CBS News
NY gov. announces crackdown on COVID restrictionsNew York's governor says the state will close some schools and take over enforcement of social distancing rules in parts of New York City after a spike in..
USATODAY.com
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
'Don't be afraid,' Trump urges upon return to White House following COVID-19 hospitalisation
Credit: Euronews English Duration: 03:37Published
I can't feel compassion for Trump. His own arrogant negligence gave him COVID-19.I reserve my compassion for others who died: health care workers, my sister's best friend, people in empty hospital rooms saying goodbyes on an iPad.
USATODAY.com
Donald Trump returns to White House following hospital treatment for Covid-19
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:37Published
