Anti-virus creator John McAfee arrested over tax evasion charges
Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ()
The anti-virus creator faces extradition to the US for allegedly failing to file tax returns.
John McAfee American computer programmer and businessman
Software entrepreneur John McAfee charged with U.S. tax evasionThe man whose name is still synonymous with the antivirus software he created is facing extradition to the U.S. after being arrested in Spain.
CBS News
John McAfee has been arrested in Spain and is facing extraditionJohn McAfee, who built a fortune selling cybersecurity software and has in recent years become a cryptocurrency evangelist, has been indicted on charges of tax..
The Verge
