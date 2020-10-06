Global  
 

Anti-virus creator John McAfee arrested over tax evasion charges

BBC News Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ()
The anti-virus creator faces extradition to the US for allegedly failing to file tax returns.
Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video: John McAfee Awaits Extradition From Spain For Tax Dodging

John McAfee Awaits Extradition From Spain For Tax Dodging 00:34

 Larger-than-life cybersecurity executive John McAfee is facing federal charges of tax evasion. Business Insider reports the US Justice Department filed an indictment against McAfee in June of 2020. It was unsealed on Monday. The indictment alleges McAfee evaded filing his US tax returns from 2014 to...

John McAfee John McAfee American computer programmer and businessman

Software entrepreneur John McAfee charged with U.S. tax evasion

 The man whose name is still synonymous with the antivirus software he created is facing extradition to the U.S. after being arrested in Spain.
CBS News

John McAfee has been arrested in Spain and is facing extradition

 John McAfee, who built a fortune selling cybersecurity software and has in recent years become a cryptocurrency evangelist, has been indicted on charges of tax..
The Verge

Former antivirus baron John McAfee collared, faces extradition to America on tax evasion, securities allegations
The Register Also reported by •CBS NewsBusiness Insider

John McAfee arrested after DOJ indicts crypto millionaire for tax evasion

 Cybersecurity entrepreneur and crypto personality John McAfee’s wild ride could be coming to an end after he was arrested in Spain today, now facing...
TechCrunch


