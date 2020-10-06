Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
Top Stories
Video
Live TV
Movie Reviews
• Front Page News •
Latest
One News Page
>
Front Page News
>
Book Review: ‘War,’ by Margaret MacMillan
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Book Review: ‘War,’ by Margaret MacMillan
Tuesday, 6 October 2020 (
1 week ago
)
In “War: How Conflict Shaped Us,” Margaret MacMillan examines the impact of war, both bad and good.
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Bookmark
In the News 💡
Donald Trump
Amazon
Coronavirus disease 2019
Joe Biden
National Football League
AirPods
YouTube
OnePlus 8
Democratic Party
Amy Coney Barrett
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Monster Hunter
Altuve
Scottish Independence
Cardi B
Murray
WORTH WATCHING
Barrett: 'open question' if president can pardon himself
Wall Street closes lower on vaccine delay
'Please like me', Donald Trump urges suburban women
Lebanon, Israel launch talks over maritime border dispute