Singapore PM’s defamation case against blogger begins

Tuesday, 6 October 2020
Singapore PM’s defamation case against blogger beginsHearings have begun in Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s defamation suit against a blogger who shared an article about him on Facebook. Lee sued Leong Sze Hian for posting a link to a Malaysian news site that alleged the Prime Minister had helped launder 1Malaysia Development Bhd. funds. The Singaporean leader, who has sued other people for defamation while in office, arrived in court on Tuesday to...
