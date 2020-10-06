Nearly half of Amazon rainforest risks tipping into savanna, study says Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

As much as 40 percent of the Amazon risks crossing a tipping point from rainforest to savanna as greenhouse gas emissions reduce the rainfall needed to sustain its unique ecosystem, scientists said Monday. Forests are particularly sensitive to changes that affect rainfall for extended periods, and trees may die off if areas go too long without rain. This can have significant knock-on effects on nature—with the loss of tropical habitats—as well as the climate as shrinking forests lose their ability to absorb manmade emissions. It also increases the risk of fire. A team of Europe-based scientists used the latest available atmospheric data to simulate how tropical forests might respond to... As much as 40 percent of the Amazon risks crossing a tipping point from rainforest to savanna as greenhouse gas emissions reduce the rainfall needed to sustain its unique ecosystem, scientists said Monday. Forests are particularly sensitive to changes that affect rainfall for extended periods, and trees may die off if areas go too long without rain. This can have significant knock-on effects on nature—with the loss of tropical habitats—as well as the climate as shrinking forests lose their ability to absorb manmade emissions. It also increases the risk of fire. A team of Europe-based scientists used the latest available atmospheric data to simulate how tropical forests might respond to... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources The Amazon rainforest could soon become the Amazon savanna as a result of climate change Nearly half of the Amazon rainforest could be transformed into a much drier ecosystem if rain levels continue to drop as a result of climate change, according to...

SBS 17 hours ago





Tweets about this

