John McAfee, antivirus software pioneer, charged with tax evasion in US

WorldNews Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ()
John McAfee, antivirus software pioneer, charged with tax evasion in USEntrepreneur has been arrested in Spain after US prosecutors alleged he hid millions, including in assets such as real estate and a yacht John McAfee, the antivirus software entrepreneur, has been charged with evading taxes after failing to report millions earned promoting cryptocurrencies,...
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Spain detains John McAfee - police source

Spain detains John McAfee - police source 01:01

 John McAfee, an antivirus software creator indicted in the United States on fraud charges, has been arrested in Barcelona airport, a Spanish police source said on Tuesday. Francis Maguire reports.

John McAfee John McAfee American computer programmer and businessman

Anti-virus creator John McAfee arrested over tax evasion charges

 The anti-virus creator faces extradition to the US for allegedly failing to file tax returns.
BBC News

Software entrepreneur John McAfee charged with U.S. tax evasion

 The man whose name is still synonymous with the antivirus software he created is facing extradition to the U.S. after being arrested in Spain.
CBS News

John McAfee has been arrested in Spain and is facing extradition

 John McAfee, who built a fortune selling cybersecurity software and has in recent years become a cryptocurrency evangelist, has been indicted on charges of tax..
The Verge

