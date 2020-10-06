Twitter removes video Trump campaign shared that superimposed president's head on 49ers rookie

Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Published 2 weeks ago President Trump tests positive for COVID-19 and what this means for upcoming debates 04:16 The CDC says anyone who has been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19 needs to quarantine for 14 days. That puts the president in a tough spot with just 32 days until the election. The Trump campaign postponed all of the president's upcoming events. 23ABC's Kristin Vartan on what this could...