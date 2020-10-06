Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Fed's Powell: Risk of Congress passing inadequate stimulus more dire than those of "overdoing it"

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ()
Fed Chair Powell says risks of passing a stimulus that's too small are more dire than a package that's excessive. A large relief measure will strengthen recovery.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Federal Reserve Federal Reserve Central banking system of the United States

Trump: Federal Reserve thinks "our economy's too good"

 In his interview with "60 Minutes," President Trump expressed frustration with the Federal Reserve and Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, blaming them for the recent..
CBS News

U.S. Household Wealth Rose Before the Pandemic, but Inequality Persisted

 A Federal Reserve survey of family finances shows that inequality was high last year. It’s likely to worsen because of the pandemic.
NYTimes.com
Powell: Congress, Fed need to 'stay with' aid [Video]

Powell: Congress, Fed need to 'stay with' aid

In his second trip to Capitol Hill this week, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told lawmakers that assistance from the Fed and Congress are needed to bolster the economic recovery.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:59Published
Are The Feds Goals Realistics? [Video]

Are The Feds Goals Realistics?

The Federal Reserve is targeting above 2% inflation. Scott Minerd, Guggenheim global CIO told Bloomberg on Wednesday it is "virtually impossible" for the Fed to achieve that without creating a bubble in asset prices. "The reality is that the inefficiencies that are building up in the system." Minerd said misinformation and mistaken investments will pose a challenge to investors.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:31Published

Chair of the Federal Reserve Chair of the Federal Reserve American government office

Dow Drops 320 Points [Video]

Dow Drops 320 Points

On Thursday, US stocks fell 320 points. The drop comes even as weekly jobless-claims data came in better than expected. Business Insider reports that weekly jobless claims fell by more than 30,000 from the previous week, to 860,000. Tech stocks led the decline. Investors continued to process Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's comments expressing uncertainty about the economic recovery. Powell also said the Fed didn't expect to raise interest rates until at least 2023.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:43Published

Tweets about this