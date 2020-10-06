|
Fed's Powell: Risk of Congress passing inadequate stimulus more dire than those of "overdoing it"
Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ()
Fed Chair Powell says risks of passing a stimulus that's too small are more dire than a package that's excessive. A large relief measure will strengthen recovery.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Federal Reserve Central banking system of the United States
Trump: Federal Reserve thinks "our economy's too good"In his interview with "60 Minutes," President Trump expressed frustration with the Federal Reserve and Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, blaming them for the recent..
CBS News
U.S. Household Wealth Rose Before the Pandemic, but Inequality PersistedA Federal Reserve survey of family finances shows that inequality was high last year. It’s likely to worsen because of the pandemic.
NYTimes.com
Powell: Congress, Fed need to 'stay with' aid
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:59Published
Are The Feds Goals Realistics?
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:31Published
Chair of the Federal Reserve American government office
Dow Drops 320 Points
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:43Published
Tweets about this