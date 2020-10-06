EU court says Hungary ban on Soros' college illegal Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

: Europe's top court on Tuesday overturned the law BRUSSELS : Europe's top court on Tuesday overturned the law Hungary used to close a college founded by George Soros , in the latest clash between the EU and its increasingly authoritarian member. Soros, the Hungarian-born US investor and philanthropist set up the Central European University (CEU) in his native Budapest in 1991, but it was forced to largely move to Vienna in 2019 after falling foul of the new law. "The conditions introduced by Hungary to enable foreign higher education institutions to carry out their activities in its territory are incompatible with EU... 👓 View full article

