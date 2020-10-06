Global  
 

EU court says Hungary ban on Soros' college illegal

Tuesday, 6 October 2020
EU court says Hungary ban on Soros' college illegalBRUSSELS: Europe's top court on Tuesday overturned the law Hungary used to close a college founded by George Soros, in the latest clash between the EU and its increasingly authoritarian member. Soros, the Hungarian-born US investor and philanthropist set up the Central European University (CEU) in his native Budapest in 1991, but it was forced to largely move to Vienna in 2019 after falling foul of the new law. "The conditions introduced by Hungary to enable foreign higher education institutions to carry out their activities in its territory are incompatible with EU...
George Soros George Soros Hungarian-American billionaire investor and philanthropist


Hungary Hungary Country located in Central Europe

