You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Democratic Vice President Nominee Kamala Harris visits California touring wildfire damage with Gov. Gavin Newsom



Democratic Vice President Nominee Kamala Harris toured wildfire damage in California and met with state officials. Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield Duration: 00:59 Published 3 weeks ago Democratic VP Hopeful Kamala Harris Tours Fire Damage In Northern California



Ken Bastida reports on Sen. Kamala Harris coming home to California to survey wildfire damage (9-15-2020) Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 02:31 Published 3 weeks ago Sen. Kamala Harris Gets A Look At Wildfire Damage In California



Touring wildfire damage Tuesday in her home state, California Sen. Kamala Harris said β€œideology should not kick in" when responding to wildfires and the climate crisis, a veiled criticism of.. Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento Duration: 00:52 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this