Miley Cyrus set for 'MTV Unplugged Backyard Session'
Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ()
Miley Cyrus will perform covers and songs from her own catalogue for her “MTV Unplugged Presents Miley Cyrus Backyard Sessions”. The “Wrecking Ball” hitmaker will perform covers of “Gimme More” by Britney Spears, as well as song by Pearl Jam, The Cardigans and more. Miley will also perform a number of her own songs, including her latest hit single, “Midnight Sky”, in her own backyard. During the...
Miley Cyrus American singer-songwriter and actress
Pearl Jam American rock band
Britney Spears American singer, songwriter, dancer, and actress
The Cardigans Swedish rock band
