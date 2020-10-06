Global  
 

Miley Cyrus set for 'MTV Unplugged Backyard Session'

Tuesday, 6 October 2020
Miley Cyrus set for 'MTV Unplugged Backyard Session'Miley Cyrus will perform covers and songs from her own catalogue for her “MTV Unplugged Presents Miley Cyrus Backyard Sessions”. The “Wrecking Ball” hitmaker will perform covers of “Gimme More” by Britney Spears, as well as song by Pearl Jam, The Cardigans and more. Miley will also perform a number of her own songs, including her latest hit single, “Midnight Sky”, in her own backyard. During the...
Video Credit: Bang Media
 Miley Cyrus will perform covers and songs from her own catalogue for her 'MTV Unplugged Presents Miley Cyrus Backyard Sessions'.

Miley Cyrus going Unplugged for MTV gig in her backyard

Among the tunes the pop superstar will perform will be her take on Britney's Gimme More, while she will also deliver reworked versions of her own hits, such as new single Midnight Sky, from her Los Angeles home for the episode.

